E-cigarettes cause more harm, not less

The Union government recently banned ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems), or e-cigarettes, as they are popularly known. E-cigarettes pose a serious health risk to users, who more often than not are adolescents and young adults.

ENDS lead to devastating nicotine addiction and may serve as a gateway to conventional tobacco use throughout life. By banning e-cigarettes, India has saved generations of Indians from substance dependence and tobacco-related health hazards. An e-cigarette is a battery-operated device that heats a nicotine-containing flavoured solution to create vapors ...