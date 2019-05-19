Early EV trends in India

Various policy measures have been adopted to encourage electric vehicles (EV). EVs have many advantages. They are zero-emission and less noisy, though the electricity may be dirty. Electric power is much cheaper in terms of per km consumption. EV engines have fewer moving parts than internal combustion (IC) engines.

So they are easier to maintain and less liable to breakdown. This is true even for hybrids, given less wear-and-tear for IC engines. One downside is price. Despite tax cuts, EVs and hybrids are much more expensive than IC vehicles. While this is offset by cheaper running ...