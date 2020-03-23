Letter to BS: Enhancing the quality of domestic life in times of lockdown

This refers to the report “India gets into lockdown mode” (March 23). I have a few suggestions to use the situation to regain or enhance the quality of domestic life: First, if one partner or both are working and were not spending enough time together, it is now possible to do so. They can discuss ways of making life happier or discuss doubts. Even in cases where couples have a strained relationship and are not on talking terms, this is the best time to restart. Second, they can spring a surprise by exchanging conventional roles such as the husband trying his hand at cooking while the latter learns some different skills. Third, if someone has school or college going children, one can teach them life skills. The working parents should appear to them as persons who care about them but could not show it due to work pressure. Fourth, if someone has a hobby (such as listening to music, singing, dancing, reading and writing) but was not getting time to follow it, now it can be revived.

These times can also be used to add to your knowledge about the things people wanted to know but did not have time to find the answer to. Additionally, people can play indoor games with family members. If nothing else, they could play antakshari using its different forms. Y G Chouksey Pune

