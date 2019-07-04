Economic Survey 2019: Good suggestions on jobs, says expert

The Economic Survey has identified investments and in particular, private investments, as the key driver to do many things — drive demand growth, create capacity, increase labour productivity, introduce new technology, allow creative destruction, and create jobs. It does not seem to worry that introducing new technology and labour productivity can make it difficult to create jobs on a net basis. So, it may not be possible to meet all objectives equally.

There may be tradeoffs. The Survey explicitly addresses the issue of a high investment rate substituting labour. It draws ...