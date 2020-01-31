Economic Survey 2020: Jobs as an outcome of an exports strategy

The Economic Survey suggests that India can grow jobs by strategically focusing on exports. It suggests integrating a “Assemble in India” with the “Make in India” scheme.

The suggestion draws entirely from China’s experience and further suggests that India should leverage China’s losing attractiveness as a production centre. US-China trade war is leading to major adjustments in global value chains and India should exploit these to its advantage. The Survey analyses India’s export performance vis-a-vis China and finds that India has gained an ...