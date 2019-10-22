Economics of livestock

The futility of the government’s controversial cow protection policies is evident from the 20th livestock census (2019) data, which was released last week.

Despite setting up the Gokul Mission for the preservation and promotion of indigenous cattle breeds and curbs on the movement and trade of cows, and vigilantism by self-appointed cow protectors, cattle-keepers continue to prefer cross-bred cows and buffaloes over desi cows. While the population of exotic and cross-bred cows has surged by nearly 27 per cent since the last livestock census in 2012, that of the indigenous and ...