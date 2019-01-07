Election blues

The government’s flip-flop on its policy on marketplace e-commerce companies seems to be an indication that the country is heading towards a general election and the power of lobbying by influential sections in the country would be on display more frequently in the coming days.

Within weeks of its circular that barred marketplace e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart from entering into exclusive deals for merchandise sales, the government on Thursday clarified that those restrictions did not cover the sale of private-label products through the marketplace. With over 30 ...