Elections to BJP, the biggest political party are near: what to look for ?

What to watch out for in the BJP ?

Elections to the biggest political party in the world are nigh: and they will be supervised by the BJP national election officer Radha Mohan Singh, former agriculture minister. The poll process will begin with election of the booth level units followed by the block level presidents to be completed by September 30. Following this, the district level presidents will be elected and the process will be completed by 30 November. After the district level presidents, election process will begin for the state unit presidents. Elections for the BJP national president will be held in the end. The most contentious part of the election will be the election of a state president. What to watch out for? States where there is actually an election because that will indicate the strength of various factions in the party.

From Didi to BJP

Sovan Chatterjee’s induction in the BJP has the party’s West Bengal unit agog. Chatterjee has been a two-time Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and has held important Cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal. He was also the district president of the TMC for South 24 Parganas district and by virtue of being one of Banerjee’s closest aides and one of the founding members of the TMC, he is also believed to have been one of the key strategists for Banerjee’s victory in the 2011 Assembly elections. The BJP did not win a single seat from the South 24 Parganas district in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The district has five Lok Sabha seats and 31 Assembly seats. So Chatterjee is believed to hold the key to an important region.