Electric ambitions

Electric vehicles (EVs) are the centre of attraction at the ongoing Auto Expo in the National Capital Region with manufacturers showcasing new models and concepts. Some automakers believe the transition to EVs in India will be much faster than anticipated until recently. On its part, the government is supporting this transition through various means. The sale of EVs, as a result, has grown in recent years. In 2022, for instance, India witnessed over a 200 per cent increase in EV sales to cross the one-million mark. Given the interest of automakers in the segment, it is reasonable to expect that adoption will increase in the medium term. However, looking at the enthusiasm at both the policy and industry levels, a note of caution is perhaps warranted.
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 22:53 IST
