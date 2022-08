Electric hopes

Announcements within a day of each other by Ola Electric and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) that they would launch (EVs) by 2024 have certainly upped the game in this greenfield arena of the automobile market. Ola’s plans are characteristically ambitious. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal has declared that his offer will be the first electric car to give a range of up to 500 km and, with an all-glass roof and aerodynamic body, it will be the sportiest car ever built in India. M&M has not been far behind. After exiting the e-four-wheeler market in 2019, it announced the impending launch of five e-sport utility vehicles (SUVs) between 2024 and 2026. It is easy to see why manufacturers will be enthusiastic about entering the EV market. It has been projected as the next big thing in the automobile industry by almost all analysts. The NITI Aayog, for instance, has pegged EV penetration at 70 per cent for commercial cars, 30 per cent for private cars, 40 per cent for buses, and as much as 80 per cent for two- and three-wheelers.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor