Emergence & economy of coffee shops in India

The book The Great Good Place (1999) by Ray Oldenburg has the subtitle: Cafés, Coffee Shops, Bookstores, Bars, Hair Salons and Other Hangouts at the Heart of a Community.

Certainly “home” was labelled as the “first place”, and “work”, be it office or college, as the case may be, was designated as the “second place”, and these gathering locations were defined as “third places”, a place between home and work where people spend their time as a community. While the French use the term “rendezvous” to describe this ...