Emission fiasco: NGT slams Volkswagen, makes its presence felt to India Inc

The National Green Tribunal's (NGT’s) January 17 order in which it gave Volkswagen India a strict 24-hour deadline to either deposit Rs 100 crore as fine or risk the arrest of its country managing director (MD) and seizure of properties in India has come as a wake-up call for Corporate India.

The threat of fresh penal action against Volkswagen India still looms large even after the company makes the said deposit, the four-member Bench stated. On November 16 last year, the green tribunal had said that the use of ‘cheat device’ by Volkswagen in diesel cars in ...