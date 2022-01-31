Employment and the government

The union budget for 2022-23 will be presented on February 1 under the shadow of the most serious demonstration against the lack of jobs in a very long time. Three years ago, the then finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley had stated that the absence of social agitations for jobs over the preceding five years was evidence that jobs were being created. “If there is no job creation, there will be discontent. Where is that visible?” he is quoted to have said in February 2019.

The discontent is visible now in its worst form. There was violence. A train coach was set ablaze in Gaya ...