Labour market scene worsens in June, unemployment at 7.9% from 7.2% in May

Labour market conditions deteriorated during June 2019. The unemployment rate rose to 7.9 per cent in June 2019. It was lower at 7.2 per cent a month ago, in May. And it was much lower at 5.8 per cent a year ago in June 2018.

The unemployment rate in June 2019 was, in fact, the highest in 33 months i.e. since September 2016. The June 2019 unemployment rate also confirms a steadily rising trend in the unemployment rate seen since July 2017. The unemployment rate had risen sharply initially during the month of June 2019. During the week ended June 9, the unemployment rate was at its peak ...