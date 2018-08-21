Employment growth rates fell after 2011-12

Indian companies, particularly listed companies, are required to disclose copious amounts of information in their annual reports. Often, the quantum of data required to be disclosed compensates for the poor quality of disclosures.

In all the progress we have made on improving company disclosures, we have failed to mandate that all companies must report the number of persons they employ. Traditionally, information on persons employed was limited to public sector companies, banks and the larger IT companies. This changed in 2014-15 when MCA mandated that all listed companies must ...