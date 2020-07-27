Covid-19 crisis: Employment of young women hit most amid lockdown

Centre for Monitoring Indian Eco­nomy’s (CMIE) Consumer Py­ra­mids Household Survey has provided the fastest and most detailed description of the impact of the lockdown on employment in India. Administrative data also provide some interesting insights into the impact of the lockdown on employment.

Most administrative data lack the comprehensive coverage that a large and representative sample survey enables. Nevertheless, they add value and enhance our understanding of the most debilitating economic shocks of the times. The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) data ...