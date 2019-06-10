Employment rate differences between PLFS & CPHS

All the data provided in the Periodic Labour Force Survey Quarterly Bulletin is based on the Current Weekly Status (CWS). Under this system, a person is considered to be employed, unemployed or out of the labour force depending upon the activities of the person during the seven days preceding the day of the survey. This is much better than the more frequently used Usual Status that depends upon activities of the person during 365 days preceding the date of survey.

The Usual Status is fraught with problems of recall. The CWS is based on much better recall. However, the CWS ...