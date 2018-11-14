Enabling environment for 'doing business'

A few days ago, the World Bank released its annual ready reckoner on the ease of doing business in India and the world. India jumped 23 spots in the rankings, from 100 in 2017 to 77. No doubt this is a positive sign, but it is far from the last word on our economic health or the state of our business environment.

To think otherwise is a mistake. The Indian government is a complex organisation. Variations across states in machinery, process and rules abound. Painting the country in broad strokes gives us a limited if useful picture of success in creating an enabling environment for ...