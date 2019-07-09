Endgame for Indian logistics?

Thanks to India’s rapid economic growth, our middle class has grown, fueling growth in personal consumption, e-commerce, and data consumption. Meanwhile, the government is investing in infrastructure and may have eased the regulatory environment especially through roll out of a unified tax structure under GST.

Looking back, these trends have created an exciting period of expansion for the Indian logistics industry over the past decade. Looking ahead, we believe three trends will define the sector for the next decade. Disintermediation is the process of cutting out the intermediaries ...