Endgame in Afghanistan?

Are we on the threshold of a complete takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban forces? The rapidity with which the Taliban has been establishing its control over large swathes of territory in the wake of a precipitous withdrawal of US and NATO forces, is certainly ominous.

The Afghan government forces may be able to hold out for the time being in the capital Kabul and some other important metropolitan centres, but maintaining these islands of control within an expanding zone of Taliban occupied and administered territory will be unsustainable. It is clear that the Taliban are not content ...