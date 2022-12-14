JUST IN
Energy breakthrough
Critical decisions
A welcome shift
Selective arguments
Fixing India's airports
Before it's too late
Investment conundrum
Get on with Census
Winning ways
The end of Covid Zero
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Critical decisions
Will 2023 be any better?
Business Standard

Energy breakthrough

Commercial nuclear fusion may still be decades away

Topics
nuclear power | energy industry | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

A recent experiment at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California indicates that nuclear fusion could be commercially viable, although it is still at least 15 to 20 years in the future. But together with encouraging results at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France (where India is also involved), this should lead to more investments, including private sector investments, in fusion research and development. Humanity has dreamt of clean, cheap, limitless energy since the 1950s, when scientists started working on fusion. But achieving commercial power means solving intractable problems at the cutting edge of physics and engineering. Fusion is clean. It has zero emissions, and doesn’t produce much radioactivity. The fuel — usually isotopes of hydrogen such as deuterium — is abundantly available, or relatively easily produced. Stars use fusion. Hydrogen (the lightest, most abundant element) is compressed under intense pressures and high temperatures and converted into helium with excess particles transformed into energy. As stars mature, other elements are also produced via fusion.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on nuclear power

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 23:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.