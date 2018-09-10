Engaging youth in agriculture

Aging may not be a serious menace for India as yet, but the same cannot be said about its farm sector. Hardly 5 per cent of the youth are engaged in agriculture though over 60 per cent of the rural people derive their livelihood fully or partly from farming and its related activities. Clearly, the modern youth are disenchanted with agriculture and are shunning it as a profession.

The farming population is, consequently, getting old. It bodes ill for the future of agriculture as it may hold it from growing to its full potential. The involvement of youth in agriculture is vital as they ...