English comeback

One cannot escape the recent performance of the English cricket team in one-day internationals (ODIs). After pioneering the game, the focus of the English has been mostly on Test cricket, particularly the Ashes. But they are beginning to take an interest in the shorter form of the game too.

Since playing the first ODI in 1971, England have played 737 of this variety of the game, won 371, and lost 331, with a win-loss (W/L) ratio of 1.12. Analysts say England’s performance was reasonable till the 1992 World Cup. They reached the final three times (1979, 1987, and 1992) in the five ...