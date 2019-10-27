Enter new oil retailers

A few days before Diwali, the Union government took a major step towards liberalising its policy on retail marketing of petroleum products. It is the biggest decision taken in this area in the last 17 years.

In 2002, retail marketing of petroleum products was thrown open to the private sector provided the applicant would commit to investing at least Rs 2,000 crore in the petroleum sector. Last week’s decision has allowed any entity to undertake retail marketing of petroleum products provided its net worth is valued at over Rs 250 crore. The expectation is that many non-petroleum ...