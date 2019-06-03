Environmental matters for government

The results of election 2019 are in and the old government is the new one. What should be its environment and development agenda? One, most importantly, is the agrarian crisis — it is real and urgent.

The fact is farming is increasingly an unremunerative business, putting millions of people at the risk of no work, real distress, and leaving them with no option but to join the ever-growing league of illegal settlers in urban areas. This business is further battered by cruel turns and twists of unseasonal weather and the fact that farmers are caught between the pincer of surpluses ...