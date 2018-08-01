EPFO can make history

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is reportedly considering a proposal to allow its 60 million subscribers the choice of investing in equity beyond the 15 per cent of fresh subscriptions – the limit that has been set by its Trustees.

If implemented, this will be a tremendous boost for the equity markets in India. Despite all the work done on financial literacy and the record level of participation by retail investors in the equity markets through systematic investment plans of equity mutual funds, the penetration of equity investments still has a long way to go in ...