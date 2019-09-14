Errors in medical diagnosis

There was shocking news from Himachal Pradesh in late August. A woman died because of severe mental distress after a private clinic “wrongly” diagnosed her as HIV positive.

However, such a wrong diagnosis is not uncommon and we know this from our personal and social experiences. In fact, in today’s world, the overuse of diagnostic testing has been partially attributed to the fear of missing something important and intolerance of diagnostic uncertainty. In his 1989 article in New England Journal of Medicine, J P Kassirer wrote: “Absolute certainty in diagnosis is ...