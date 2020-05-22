Everyday heroes

I remember when I first moved to Mumbai from Kolkata in the mid-1980s, one could get lovely fresh milk from the neighbourhood milk and curd shops. These used to open before 6 am and stay open till after 11 pm which was a great boon for people like me trying to get used to the rigours of working life in Mumbai.

Travel by the local trains took one past the buffalo sheds in Jogeshwari and Malad which was in a way reassuring about the freshness of the wares of the neighbourhood milkman. Of course, within a decade the builders had had their way and the buffalo sheds disappeared and so did ...