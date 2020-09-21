Export figures for Aug disappoint optimists

Exports have grown from a low of $10.27 billion in April to $19.18 billion, $21.91 billion, $23.64 billion, and $22.70 billion in the subsequent months. The pick-up in growth seen after the severe lockdown in April seems to have run out of steam.

Exports for the April-August period this year at $97.66 billion showed a negative growth of 26.65 per cent in dollar terms compared to April-August last year. During this period, positive export growth is seen mostly in primary products/ commodities such as iron ore, oil meals, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy and poultry ...