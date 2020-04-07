Exuberant irrationality

The fight against Covid-19 is evolving globally as research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies race against time to find viable medication and vaccines. Until those emerge, social distancing and enhanced testing remain the most effective defences against this unique respiratory virus.

Given that India’s poor health care infrastructure has prevented widespread testing, high population density underlines the criticality of social distancing. Of considerable concern, then, are the various non-scientific ideas about fighting Covid-19 that have gained traction over the past few ...