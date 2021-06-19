Eyes on the world: Veteran lensman Raghu Rai talks about the digital age

Raghu Rai can’t stop smiling. I tell him I’ve seen his work since I was 10, and hope to really meet him some time.

That’s funny to the veteran, award-winning 79-year-old photographer. “My mission is not yet complete, and so I will be back and I will see you in real life. So please live in that continuity,” he says, laughing, reminding me of Howard Roark from Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead. Rai, a sprightly man who looks 15 years younger, is bursting with sto­ries, most of them so humorous that he can’t help but laugh before he narrates ...