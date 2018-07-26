Facing Imran

Violence, allegations of rigging and the emergence of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the largest party in Pakistan’s National Assembly were expected developments from the elections of July 25, as is Mr Khan’s accession to the prime ministerial post.

These developments would, however, amount to the few elements of predictability in this second handover of civilian power in the country’s 70-year history. While Mr Khan has been active in Pakistan’s politics over the past 20-odd years, yet he has been a marginal player for at least the first 15 of ...