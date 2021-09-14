Fading memories of a terror attack

Watching America mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, I was struck by the parallels with our own 26/11 siege of Mumbai. Both terror strikes traumatised the nations that were their targets. And both were masterminded from roughly the same region: Afghanistan/Pakistan. And there, the similarities end.

America has coped very differently with the after-effects of 9/11 than the way in which India has responded to 26/11. There is, first of all, the Indian tendency to forget and move on. As the 9/11 memorials reminded us, America has not forgotten that day. It continues to mourn ...