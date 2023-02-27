Fair share

Google is getting set to “protest” a proposed piece of Canadian legislation, the “Online News Act”, which would mandate web platforms like the search engine and Facebook to pay for the news content they carry. The Bill is currently being debated by Canadian legislators and the search engine is testing a potential change that blocks access to news content for some Canadian users. This proposed legislation is similar to laws passed elsewhere such as France’s “neighbouring Rights” law and Australia’s “New Media Bargaining Code”. Each of these laws has been opposed by web platforms.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 21:58 IST
