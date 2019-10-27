Most investors seem to have kept faith in the stock market in Samvat 2075

Equity prices have displayed unusual patterns in Samvat 2075. Between November 7 last year and October 26, the Nifty and Sensex have gained over 9 per cent each.

But while the headline indices have done well enough, the mid- and small-cap indices have suffered capital losses, and the majority of listed stocks have lost ground. As a result, most equity investors have suffered and that has perhaps been a contributory factor in the weak consumption patterns witnessed this festive season. Despite this and the steady stream of negative news on the corporate and macro-economic front through the ...