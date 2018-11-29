Fallacies about workplace gender parity

Chanda Kochhar’s ignominious departure as CEO of India’s largest private sector bank on alleged corruption charges, and Shikha Sharma’s early exit from Axis Bank for poor due diligence appear to have tarnished the Golden Age of women at the top of Indian banking.

The very public serial failures of these women leave crestfallen advocates for gender parity in the boardrooms and have, unsurprisingly, prompted sotto voce triumphalism in the old boys’ clubs. Both views reflect the distorted lens through which we view the issue of gender equality in the boardroom and ...