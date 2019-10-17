Faltering on speed limits

As one turned left onto National Highway 8 near Subroto Park in Delhi while driving towards Gurugram, one noticed vehicles had started slowing down. It is an accident prone, under construction stretch. In the darkness of the evening, the blinding light from a flashlight forced a three-wheeler driver to a halt.

A Delhi Transport Department enforcement wing official jumped in front and tried grabbing the driver by his collar. The flashlight is a tool to stop vehicles that violate traffic rules. This happens every evening and highlights the crude ways often employed by law enforcing ...