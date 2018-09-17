Family & conglomerates

Is it a good time to be a family-owned business in India? Reports by two leading global consultancies last week present a picture of contrast, one gung-ho and the other, well let’s say, not so good. The truth though may be more nuanced.

Take the good part first. A global report on family-owned businesses by Credit Suisse — Credit Suisse Family 1,000 in 2018 — presents family-owned businesses’ rude health almost as a virtue aiding that ultimate capitalist goal — shareholder return. The 111 Indian family-owned companies such as Reliance Industries, Dabur, Marico, ...