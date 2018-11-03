Family time

The Indian cricketers’ demand that their wives and girlfriends (WAGs) be allowed on overseas tours has presented the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a somewhat peculiar problem. The request is being led by captain Virat Kohli, with other senior players, such as Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, reportedly backing the skipper.

At present, the BCCI allows WAGs to accompany players for only 14 days and that too only after the first two weeks of a 45-day tour. An earlier rule permitted WAGs being around for one of three formats during a lengthy tour. According to a ...