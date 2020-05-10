FDI shift from China? A joke

On April 28, while discussing the Covid-19 situation with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly made the strange claim that many companies would exit China, and that India should be ready to attract investment by them.

After all, India has abundant manpower, skill, and an improved infrastructure, he said. Soon, Union minister Nitin Gadkari told a business channel: “In the whole world, there is a hatred for China and the Chinese economy … this is a blessing in disguise … an opp­ortunity for India and Indian investors and particu­l­arly the ...