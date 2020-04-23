Fear factor, again

The spread of Covid-19 and the extended nationwide lockdown to contain it have brought economic activity to a virtual standstill. In this context, the government did well to allow business to resume selectively in designated areas from April 20, as the experience would be critical in deciding the future course of action.

However, some rules attached to the resumption of economic activity have led to confusion and apprehension among Indian businesses. The fear is that the managements would be punished if employees are infected by the virus. Clause 21 of the guidelines issued by the Ministry ...