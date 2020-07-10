Fearing the cops

There are two main drivers, closely interconnected, of the protests that rocked the United States, and were echoed in other parts of the West, over the past weeks. The first is the persistence and prevalence of structural forms of racism.

And the second is the brutality with which policing is carried out. The simple fact is that, however harsh and violent the militarised police in the United States may be, any Indian knows that our reality is much worse. In any interaction with a policeman, he is aware he can strike you with impunity unless you are one of the tiny sliver of this ...