JUST IN
Fifty shades of stardom
It's no more business as usual
A profligate state: The financial cul-de-sac that confronts Pakistan
Global green growth conundrum
Four economic trends that will impact India
Influencer marketing gets a new leash
Why the govt shouldn't just privatise factories but infrastructure too
RBI's approach to help set stage for a soft landing
All governments are crony capitalists
Growth, Budget and macro balances
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
It's no more business as usual
icon-arrow-left
India's reputation will survive Hindenburg
Business Standard

Fifty shades of stardom

Why superstars flounder in their 50s

Topics
BS Opinion | Indian Cinema

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar 

Follow this columnist
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar

Shah Rukh Khan, 57, is tasting success after a long time. His latest release, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan (Yash Raj Films), a stylish spy thriller has grossed over Rs 870 crore at the global box-office in two weeks. It looks set to beat S S Rajamouli’s RRR, which grossed Rs 1,200 crore globally.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.