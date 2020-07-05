JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Move to ban Chinese apps to put India's two-decade-old cyber laws to test
Business Standard

Financial viability of universal basic income

One argument that is cited against UBI is that it may generate laziness. The experiment is Kenya, quoted by Abhijit Banerjee and Bardhan, shows that it does not

Topics
Universal basic income | Raghuram Rajan

Sukumar Mukhopadhyay 

Sukumar Mukhopadhyay

Universal basic income (UBI) is an elegant model for economists. It has now been attracting a lot of attention all over the world, including the rich countries. The scheme is that all people in the country will get some cash without any relation to the work.

Abhijit Banerjee, the Nobel laureate, in his book Good Economics for Hard Times, has made an elaborate case for Universal basic income. He calls it ultra basic (UUBI) because "any universal income that governments of poor countries can afford will be ultra basic”. Hence UUBI (page295). He further adds: "Given all this, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU