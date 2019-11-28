Financialisation and its discontents

Amazon recently acquired a large office in the HITEC City office campus in Hyderabad. It is very likely that you have heard of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce company. HITEC City is a project developed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

It is very likely that you know of L&T too, the business conglomerate that also develops commercial real estate. This transaction between Amazon and L&T was brokered by Colliers International. It is perhaps unlikely that you have ever heard of Colliers International, a real estate agent. Amazon and L&T are real businesses that contribute to the ...