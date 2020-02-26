Find mentor with right attitude and skill sets

Opportunity spotting is only the first step in the process of creating of an enterprise. Very often, the journey that involves many turbulent steps take unexpected turns. Entrepreneurs who are on a discovery-driven journey often fail if they do not know how to manage the baby steps successfully.

A good mentor can help in every step of the startup process and minimise the risks of failure. Mentors are major strength for any entrepreneur. A good mentor can help the entrepreneur discover oneself and move towards stability and growth. So, the entrepreneurs should start early their search for a ...