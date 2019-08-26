First Food: New cultures

Good Food is First Food — not junk food — instead it is the food that connects nature and nutrition with livelihoods. This food is good for our health; it comes from the rich biodiversity of our regions; it gives employment to people; and, most importantly, its cooking and eating give us pleasure.

In 2013, the Centre for Science and Environment, the organisation I work for, published the first edition of First Food. I wrote then that food is about culture and, most importantly, about biodiversity. We often do not think that food diversity, indeed cultural diversity, is ...