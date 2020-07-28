Fiscal response to the Covid crisis

A recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) blog, Fiscal Policies for a Transformed World, by Vitor Gaspar, director fiscal affairs department, and Gita Gopinath, chief economist, reiterated that while countries will need to keep public health response at the top of their priority list, they will also need to retain supportive and flexible fiscal policies.

Globally fiscal support policies encompass: (1) above-the-line measures directly affecting revenue and expenditure — for example, deferral of taxes and cash transfers, and (2) below-the-line support, including public sector ...