Fit for office

Even by his own low standards Donald Trump’s performance on the White House balcony last week was astonishing. Still infectious, impervious to the danger he was posing to his staff, he stood unmasked, heavily made up and unmistakably out of breath to assure his supporters that there is nothing to fear from Covid-19.

Only his adoring fan base will imbibe that message. To others, especially relatives of the 213,000 Americans who have died from this disease, his “recovery” underlines the lack of access to the same standard of medical care available to the President and ...