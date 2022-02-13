Five more years

The board of directors of Tata Sons has reappointed N Chandrasekaran executive chairman of the conglomerate for another five years, following a recommendation from Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata. This is not altogether a surprise because Mr Chandrasekaran has been seen as a steadying hand after the turbulent period in which Cyrus Mistry took over the group and clashed with Mr Tata and other stakeholders.

The Tata Trusts, which continues to own two-thirds of the holding company, will also beef up its presence on the Tata Sons board. The continuity will be seen as good news for the vast ...